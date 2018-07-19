Keyera Corp (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th.

TSE:KEY opened at C$36.60 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$31.20 and a 1-year high of C$40.17.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. Keyera had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$900.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. GMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

