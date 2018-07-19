Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €140.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.90 ($186.94).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 traded down €12.00 ($14.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €148.30 ($174.47). 61,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a twelve month low of €127.40 ($149.88) and a twelve month high of €200.15 ($235.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.