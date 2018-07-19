KBC Grp NV/ADR (KBCSY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

KBC Grp NV/ADR (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) is one of 63 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare KBC Grp NV/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Grp NV/ADR 25.24% 14.20% 0.89% KBC Grp NV/ADR Competitors 18.57% 11.34% 1.01%

0.1% of KBC Grp NV/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KBC Grp NV/ADR has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Grp NV/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for KBC Grp NV/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Grp NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KBC Grp NV/ADR Competitors 531 1604 1520 70 2.30

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.62%. Given KBC Grp NV/ADR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KBC Grp NV/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Grp NV/ADR $11.20 billion $2.91 billion 11.16 KBC Grp NV/ADR Competitors $14.74 billion $2.32 billion 12.77

KBC Grp NV/ADR’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than KBC Grp NV/ADR. KBC Grp NV/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

KBC Grp NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. KBC Grp NV/ADR pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 38.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KBC Grp NV/ADR rivals beat KBC Grp NV/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

KBC Grp NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services. KBC Group NV serves customers through a network of approximately 1,521 bank branches, as well as through insurance distribution networks and electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

