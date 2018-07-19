JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Sunday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $379.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 97,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 81,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 808,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

