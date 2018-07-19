JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Prudential (PRU) a GBX 1,899 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,899 ($25.14) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Prudential to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,186 ($28.93) to GBX 2,081 ($27.54) in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,740 ($23.03) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 2,050 ($27.13) to GBX 2,250 ($29.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,144 ($28.38) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,138.63 ($28.31).

Shares of Prudential traded up GBX 18 ($0.24), hitting GBX 1,794 ($23.75), on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 2,715,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.37).

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

