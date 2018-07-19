John S. Clendening Sells 79,000 Shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Stock

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) insider John S. Clendening sold 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $2,975,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 672,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,328,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Get BLUCORA INC Common Stock alerts:

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.65 million. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

About BLUCORA INC Common Stock

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.