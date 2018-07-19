Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $229.36 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,010,065 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 3.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Nike worth $229,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $50,146,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 8,943,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $559,413,000 after purchasing an additional 202,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 136,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike opened at $76.59 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,461,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,000 shares of company stock worth $44,366,430. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

