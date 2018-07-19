Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Nahar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $549.32 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

NYSE RDY opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.