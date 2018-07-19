James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $104,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 28.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $283,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,599. The company has a quick ratio of 127.47, a current ratio of 127.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Nelnet had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $322.21 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

