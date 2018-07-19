James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 257,376 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,424,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Filament LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $400,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 85,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,165. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $110.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1514 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

