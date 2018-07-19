Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JAG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.12.

Jagged Peak Energy opened at $14.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, Director Charles D. Davidson acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $147,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,208,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,228,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,250. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

