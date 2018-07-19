Jacqueline Williams-Roll Sells 2,450 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $105,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,169.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GIS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,588,000 after buying an additional 4,033,152 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,504,000 after buying an additional 1,311,067 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,083,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,156,000 after buying an additional 1,285,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 50.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,529,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after buying an additional 851,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $34,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

