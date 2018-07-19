Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires Shares of 69,767 Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222,175 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,295 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,306 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $453,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $59,514,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Applied Materials traded down $1.61, reaching $46.67, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . 11,481,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,162,466. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.