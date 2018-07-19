ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF traded down $0.12, reaching $35.30, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 1 year low of $530.00 and a 1 year high of $689.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

