iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Stake Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.47. 1,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,282. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $233.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

