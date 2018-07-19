iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Position Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 714,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,500. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $121.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.7133 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

