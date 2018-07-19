iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 375.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF opened at $50.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.1005 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.