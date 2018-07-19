iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Position Raised by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 2.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF traded down $0.24, reaching $57.76, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 117,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,630. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.4604 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Japan ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.