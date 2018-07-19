iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 580.5% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,776,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 123.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,490,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,922,000 after acquiring an additional 824,367 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,419,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,916,000 after acquiring an additional 580,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF opened at $50.97 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

