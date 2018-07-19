iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,815.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,035,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.0% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.81% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $350,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 52,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $87.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

