iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Stake Lessened by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,909 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.69, hitting $122.18, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 562,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,306. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.09 and a 1-year high of $129.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.