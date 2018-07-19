Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shares Gap Down to $19.83

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $19.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 45879 shares.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.52, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $583,632.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,632.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,051 shares of company stock worth $1,210,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

