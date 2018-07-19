Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in McDonald’s by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 569,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 269,158 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Vetr downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 target price on McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $157.93 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

