Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.34). Iovance Biotherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $100,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $145,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics traded up $0.35, reaching $14.65, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,200. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 5.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

