Investors Sell Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) on Strength (PBR)

Traders sold shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) on strength during trading on Thursday. $22.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $48.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.74 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $10.77

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.29.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 billion. research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 766,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.