Investors Sell Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) on Strength (PEP)

Traders sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on strength during trading on Thursday. $110.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $205.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.71 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PepsiCo had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded up $0.94 for the day and closed at $115.77

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

