Investors Sell Caterpillar (CAT) on Strength (CAT)

Traders sold shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $89.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $133.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.98 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Caterpillar had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Caterpillar traded up $0.87 for the day and closed at $138.95

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.51.

The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 45.35%.

In related news, Director David L. Calhoun acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,989.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

