Investors Sell Best Buy (BBY) on Strength (BBY)

Traders sold shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) on strength during trading on Thursday. $40.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.14 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Best Buy had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. Best Buy traded up $1.63 for the day and closed at $77.98

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $185,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

