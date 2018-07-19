Investors Buy Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $89.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.40 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded down ($0.35) for the day and closed at $145.10

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,583,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,605,000 after acquiring an additional 653,453 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,307,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,517,000 after purchasing an additional 210,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,014,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,556,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,461,000 after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,357,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,294 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

