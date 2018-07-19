Investors Buy Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $222.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $191.09 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $83.77
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
