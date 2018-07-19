Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Perficient (PRFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) in the last few weeks:

7/18/2018 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2018 – Perficient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

6/26/2018 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2018 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Perficient opened at $27.16 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $949.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,093 shares of company stock worth $5,862,311 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Perficient by 19.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Perficient by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,930 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Perficient by 27.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,466 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Perficient by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 28.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

