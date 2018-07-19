InvestFeed Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. InvestFeed has a market cap of $5.49 million and $11,711.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00473336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00172690 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022642 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001049 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed’s genesis date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia, Gatecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

