Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (VTN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News headlines about Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.7804183822286 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of VTN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 17,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,514. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th.

