Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Stake Raised by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 5.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 975,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,592. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $49.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.0884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

