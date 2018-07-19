INTL Fcstone (INTL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised INTL Fcstone from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

INTL Fcstone opened at $55.48 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. INTL Fcstone has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 19,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $913,796.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $205,050.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,227.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,349 shares of company stock worth $9,045,529 over the last ninety days. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 6,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in INTL Fcstone by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

