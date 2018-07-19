INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Insider Sells $275,000.00 in Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) insider Brian T. Sephton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INTL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 134,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.71.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTL. ValuEngine downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised INTL Fcstone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised INTL Fcstone from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 6,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the first quarter valued at $298,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 385.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

