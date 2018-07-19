Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 7,898 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $592,823.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 15th, Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $564,628.02.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange opened at $76.77 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,207,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,811,000 after purchasing an additional 935,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,644,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,849,000 after purchasing an additional 104,062 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,518,000 after purchasing an additional 236,806 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,421,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 89,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,072,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,267,000 after purchasing an additional 290,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

