Interactive Financial Advisors Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $136,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded up $0.13, hitting $112.36, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,728. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.04 and a one year high of $115.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

