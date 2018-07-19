Interactive Financial Advisors Cuts Position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1,374.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,174,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,216 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,301,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,710,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,234,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,819 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.99. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

