Intel’s (INTC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Tigress Financial upgraded Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.34 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.05.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $243.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $53,328.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,192 shares of company stock worth $693,559. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,210,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 845,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after buying an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,858,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $178,085,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

