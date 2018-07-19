Installed Building Products (IBP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an in-line rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.70.
Shares of Installed Building Products opened at $57.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Nixon sold 61,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,737,296.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $10,566,592 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.