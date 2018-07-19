Installed Building Products (IBP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an in-line rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.70.

Shares of Installed Building Products opened at $57.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Nixon sold 61,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,737,296.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $10,566,592 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

