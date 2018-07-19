Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $157,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $166,050.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $69,030.00.

On Friday, April 20th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $52,560.00.

Tactile Systems Technology opened at $55.11 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $985.95 million, a P/E ratio of 262.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.86. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

