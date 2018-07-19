Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) SVP Sells $1,182,934.56 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Young Kwon sold 46,499 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,934.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Young Kwon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Young Kwon sold 1 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $24.90.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Young Kwon sold 17,500 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $418,250.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Young Kwon sold 15,351 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $351,691.41.

On Thursday, May 10th, Young Kwon sold 352 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $7,726.40.

On Thursday, April 19th, Young Kwon sold 15,089 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $315,360.10.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals opened at $29.40 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

