Insider Selling: Five Below Inc (FIVE) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $6,190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,302,786.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FIVE traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $107.93. 1,360,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,396. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $109.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Five Below announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $84.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Five Below by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

