Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) VP Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $666,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oliver Ian Chrzan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, June 29th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $207,780.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $206,940.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $210,660.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 1,472 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,520.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 28,528 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $990,492.16.

On Friday, June 1st, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $195,900.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $185,940.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $192,180.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $182,940.00.

On Friday, April 27th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $183,540.00.

CARG opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 313.83. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.