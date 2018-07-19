Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8116287151517 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals traded down $0.03, reaching $6.56, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,119,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,676. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,923.83% and a negative net margin of 218.08%. equities research analysts anticipate that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

