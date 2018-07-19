Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Tops $29.17 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Exrates, ZB.COM and Lbank. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, EXX, Allcoin, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Exrates, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Lbank, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

