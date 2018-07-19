Ingevity (NGVT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock to $89.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ingevity traded as high as $89.80 and last traded at $90.21, with a volume of 3876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.01.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1,735.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $235.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

