Influxcoin (INFX) Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week

Influxcoin (CURRENCY:INFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Influxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Influxcoin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Influxcoin has a total market capitalization of $139,021.00 and $322.00 worth of Influxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Influxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03627260 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019911 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006836 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003760 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001338 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Influxcoin Profile

Influxcoin (CRYPTO:INFX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Influxcoin’s total supply is 1,673,383 coins. Influxcoin’s official website is influxcoin.xyz . Influxcoin’s official Twitter account is @Infxcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Influxcoin

Influxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Influxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Influxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Influxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Influxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.