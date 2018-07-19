Inflarx NV (IFRX) Receives $42.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inflarx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Shares of Inflarx opened at $35.00 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). equities analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Inflarx in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inflarx in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Inflarx in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inflarx in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inflarx in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. 41.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.